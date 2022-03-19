Solita Roberts teaches women how to dress to make an impact

During Women’s History Month, rolling out is listening to the stories of Black women entrepreneurs worldwide and celebrating their accomplishments. Solita Roberts shares the intimate details about how her styling business was born.

Please inform our readers what prompted your decision to start your own business.

Starting my business is my pandemic and migration story. After migrating to the US, the pandemic hit shortly after; during that time, getting a job felt like I was climbing Mount Everest with a sack of bricks on my shoulder. So after what felt like a million nos, I decided to create my own yes, and Style To Impact was born.

Style To Impact is an image consulting company that focuses on authentic style and transforming lives through mindset shifts, closet revamps, and power dressing. Through one-on-one sessions or virtual workshops, my focus is on empowering women to love and accept who they are, including their body, personality, and individual style.

Doing this work and working with some incredible women has fueled them and me to become the best version of ourselves.

Your work is so connected to transformation and empowerment, so tell us what women’s empowerment means to you?

Interesting that you asked that question because I coined the phrase Women Empowerment Through Style as my mission statement. Because to me, women’s empowerment means creating spaces where women are seen, feel empowered to stand in their authenticity, and are celebrated for their contributions to society; we make room for more, to learn and grow from each other.

How does it feel being a Black woman at this moment in time?

It’s an indescribable feeling being a Black woman at this moment in time. I believe all the strong and amazing Black women before us, like Rosa Parks and Shirley Chisholm, are incredibly proud of how Black women today are breaking glass ceilings and barriers. And I couldn’t be more proud to be a Black woman! I mean, in my lifetime, I’ve seen a Black First Lady of the United States of America living unapologetically in her authentic self. The first Black woman Supreme Court nominee and ordinary Black women showing up daily saying I see myself; I will not shrink to fit cultural norms. Owning that level of authenticity is part of creating equity.

Is there anything additional you’d like to share?

Thank you for creating space and recognizing the contributions of Black women as we celebrate Women’s History Month. What I would like to leave with every woman reading this message – shrinking is not an option; decide every day to show up boldly, fully in your authentic self, and know you are worthy of more. As a personal stylist and Image coach, I support professional women in creating their individual corporate style to be seen as confident leaders. If you wish to connect with me beyond this article, you can connect with me on LinkedIn or via email at [email protected]