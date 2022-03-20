Ray J explains setting up meeting between Kodak Black and Donald Trump

Ray J incurred the ire of Black America when he formally introduced Kodak Black to former President Donald Trump recently.

As most hip-hop heads know, Trump commuted Kodak’s prison sentence just before he exited the White House in January 2021, and Kodak has declared his loyalty to Trump ever since. The rapper was imprisoned in a federal facility when he was convicted of falsifying documents to wrongly obtain firearms – and because he was a convicted felon.

Page Six reported that Trump invited the “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” reality star and businessman to a Mar-a-Lago event in South Florida. Ray J reasoned that it was an appropriate opportunity to introduce Kodak to Trump.

“It was the right thing to do. Trump pardoned him,” Ray J said.

Ray J’s longtime manager also told the newspaper that “Ray has always been someone who enjoys connecting talented minds together, and this is just another example of his goodwill.”

Despite urbanites’ misgivings about the former president, Ray J said he has “always admired and respected his business acumen” and is unbothered by the rash of criticisms that came his way for meeting him.