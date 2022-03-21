LaShun Pace, powerhouse gospel singer-songwriter, has died

Gospel singer-songwriter LaShun Pace, of The Anointed Pace Sisters, has died. She was 60 years old.

Pace’s family confirmed her death on Monday, March 21. Pace had been on dialysis for five years awaiting a kidney transplant.

The Grammy-nominated Atlanta native was best known for her hit singles, “I Know I’ve Been Changed” and “Act Like You Know.”

Pace befriended Tyler Perry at the beginning of his career and they enjoyed a close relationship. Perry titled one of his plays, “I Know I’ve Been Changed.”

She is survived by seven of her nine sisters and an adult daughter.