Jennifer Hudson’s ex is selling their engagement ring

By rolling | Mar 25, 2022

Jennifer Hudson (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Jennifer Hudson‘s ex is selling her engagement ring for $45,000.


The 40-year-old singer — who shot to fame as a contestant on “American Idol” back in 2004 — was engaged to David Otunga for between 2008 and 2017 and five years after calling time on their relationship, the former WWE wrestler has listed the “one-of-a-kind bauble” for sale on IDoNowIDont.com.

Mara Opperman, co-founder of IDoNowIDont.com, told ET Online: “IDoNowIDont.com is selling Jennifer Hudson’s former engagement ring. Neil Lane was commissioned to design this one-of-a-kind bauble specifically for Hudson. The round brilliant beauty weighs almost 5 carats and is currently listed at $45,000.”


The five-carat ring — which was worn by the Dreamgirls actress when she accepted the Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance from late superstar Whitney Houston and performed “You Pulled Me Through” at the ceremony back in 2009 — was listed in the VIP section of the resale website and is said to be in high demand.

The description of the ring on the website reads: “This is Jennifer Hudson’s actual engagement ring she wore during her ten-year engagement to wrestler David Otunga.

“This engagement ring received a significant amount of press and is frequently listed as one of the most stunning and sought-after celebrity engagement rings. The ring is GIA Certified. Accompanies documentation. Official certification documentation signed by Neil Lane himself.”

Hudson — who has a 12-year-old son David Daniel Otunga Jr. with her ex-fiance — confirmed via her representative that the relationship had ended and that she had requested a “protective order” against Otunga solely in the “interests of their son.” At the time, her rep said: “Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months. Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son. Please respect her privacy at this time.”

