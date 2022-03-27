Denzel Washington presents honorary Oscar to Samuel L. Jackson (videos)

The most revered urban actor of all time presented an honorary Oscar to the man who is the highest-grossing actor in the annals of American motion pictures on Saturday, March 25, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington personally bestowed his longtime friend and fellow living legend Samuel L. Jackson the Academy Award of Merit at the 12th annual Governors Awards.

Washington, who won his Oscars for Glory and Training Day, enthusiastically roared Jackson’s name and then gave the Django Unchained star an emphatic bear hug after introducing him.

Jackson was unapologetic in saying he believes that he should also have two Oscars for his riveting performances as the hopeless crackhead Gator in Jungle Fever and as the ruthless gangster Jules in Pulp Fiction. Nevertheless, Jackson conveyed his gratitude for the recognition from the Academy for an unparalleled career.

“When I got this call last year, it was unexpected, but I guarantee you, this thing is gonna be cherished,” he said, thanking moviegoers for attending all of his films. “It’s been a real pleasure making indelible impressions on audiences.”

Here’s Denzel giving Samuel L. Jackson an honorary Oscar! pic.twitter.com/lm6Dqrp2YX — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) March 26, 2022

Lethal Weapon franchise star Danny Glover was also bestowed an honorary Oscar, acknowledging during his acceptance speech the strife his grandparents had to endure to allow his mother to become the person she needed to be to raise him.

“And because of these heroic, amazing people in Louisville, Georgia, [my mother was] the first person to graduate from college in her family and in her community,” Glover said. “She inspired me, my mother, because no one worked harder. No one dreamed harder … and fought for justice.”

He continued, “How do you move and keep moving? It’s because people move, and they continue to move. I am proud of being a part of that.”

