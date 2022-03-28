Jada is the love of Will Smith’s life, not Hollywood or awards

Will Smith proved with the right-handed smackdown of Chris Rock that he loves his wife much more than the Hollywood accolades, money and fame he has accrued in his storied career.

Smith, 53, one of the greatest box office attractions in modern Hollywood history, is being buried under an avalanche of fan and industry condemnation after he chose violence during the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Despite all the hell that Jada Pinkett Smith admitted that she put her husband through — especially with the infamous “entanglement” episode on her “Red Table Talk” show — Smith has stood by her side when many Hollywood spouses would have left skidmarks away from the marriage.

In defense of his wife of 25 years, Smith stormed the stage in a bout of rage after Chris Rock, renowned for his acerbic and needle-sharp barbs, made a tasteless joke about Pinkett Smith’s bald head. The Set It Off and The Matrix actress is suffering from a condition called alopecia which she has openly talked about on her famous Facebook Watch show. She also revealed that her massive hair loss has caused her consternation and self-esteem issues.

So when Rock told Pinkett Smith that he can’t wait to see the next G.I. Jane film — in reference to Demi Moore’s movie where she shaves her head to become part of an elite military brigade — Will Smith spewed rage in the Dolby Theater … and across Rock’s face.

This was not some staged theatrics to enliven the Oscars which has been suffering from historically bad ratings in recent years. When the Oscars went on a commercial break, Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry could be seen comforting and calming Smith as the Men in Black star seemingly wiped away tears.

Smith did offer a teary mea culpa to the Academy and his fellow Best Actor nominees when he won the award for his riveting role in King Richard. It will be interesting to see what punishment is doled out from the Academy for his faux pas on live television. But it proves that the love Smith has for his wife is greater than the ultra-luxurious life that he has built over the course of his life.