What a Black teenager did after shooting cousin during livestream (video)

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW

On March 25, two young cousins were on Instagram Live in St. Louis when one child shot the other before killing herself.

Twelve-year-old Paris Harvey and 14-year-old Kuaron Harvey were making an Instagram live video in a bathroom. Paris had the gun to Kuaron’s head and the gun went off, and afterward, the video showed Paris reaching for the gun as it went off again.

Video shows 12-year-old girl fatally shooting her cousin 14-year-old before killing herself in a apartment bathroom in st.Louis please pray for their Family 🙏🙏🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/9AL6xcpKLH — SOHOOD NEWS 24-7 🧨🔥🔥🔥 (@7Sohood) March 28, 2022

Paris’ grandmother, Susan Dyson, told the St. Louis Dispatch that she saw the video that the two cousins were making.

“It wasn’t a situation where they were arguing or anything like that,” Dyson said. “They were playing with the gun, when they shouldn’t have been. Of course, they shouldn’t have been doing it. I think it just went off. It went off by mistake.”

Paris’ mother, Shinise Harvey, described the shootings as a freak accident, not a murder. Shinise hadn’t seen the video, but family members described it to her.

Police are still investigating the incident and initially described it as a murder-suicide.