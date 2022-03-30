Nicki Minaj vents on Twitter critic over comment

Nicki Minaj can do what she wants to do.

On March 28, Minaj joined Fivio Foreign for his birthday celebration, after they released a new song on March 25 titled “We Go Up.”

A video surfaced on social media of the celebration, and a fan was not too fond of how Minaj was getting down.

“I wish she’ll [sic] move on from this lifestyle this isn’t you anymore nicki,” a Twitter user wrote.

Minaj is not the one to back down from criticism, so of course, she responded to the user.

“Tell me you don’t know anything about Nicki Minaj w/o telling me,” Minaj tweeted. “ppl rlly create their own perception of you then tell you not to be you. Girl eat s— please. Thank you. out of all the 3 wishes a b—- get a b—- using 1 wish to tell me not to be who I’ve ALWAYS f——- been.”

In another tweet, she wrote: “My whole AUTHENTIC come up is fully documented for the world to see. YouTube is free I think still. Y’all want me to 2b some rich RNB singer/pop star so bad. (well not the smart ppl) they know my story. 1 thing u can never change is ur story. I can&will only be me.”

Other races can do it tho. 🍵 https://t.co/4eydAnbmja — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 29, 2022

Can y’all please let me enjoy the moment ? Please? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 29, 2022

The moral of the story is if you don’t know Nicki Minaj, don’t judge her.