Ashanti to be honored in Hollywood next month

Ashanti is receiving her flowers soon.

The Grammy-winning singer will be presented with the 2,718th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 7. Her star will be dedicated in the category of Recording at 7060 Hollywood Boulevard. Tichina Arnold and Ja Rule will be the guest speakers at the event.

Ashanti tweeted her excitement about the honor on March 29 saying “Speechless. Humbled. Honored. Grateful. Thank you guys sooooooo much!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Ana Martinez, a Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement, “Ashanti is an award-winning singer, author, actress, and executive producer. She has proven her talent in many different Hollywood industries and is an example for young girls who want to be in the ‘biz.’ “

Ashanti has been a star since his first album. In 2002, she reached No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 and R&B album chars with her self-titled album Ashanti. The album sold 504,593 units in the first week, which set a SoundScan record as the most albums sold by any debut female artist in the chart’s history. That earned her a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, and it has yet to be broken.

The singer has been making history as well, becoming the first Black female artist to partner and become a co-founder of a Web3 tech company, EQ Exchange.