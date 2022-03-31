Glenn Davis brings ‘King James’ to life at Steppenwolf Theater

LeBron “King” James’ reign in Cleveland brought promise, prosperity and renewal to a metropolitan city that desperately needed all three. King James explores the star player’s impact on Cleveland, from his rookie season to the city’s historic championship, and the lives of two unlikely friends whose explosive relationship is best navigated through their shared love of the sport in a verbal game of one-on-one. This formidable production is an intimate exploration of the place that sports and athletes occupy in our lives and relationships. King James stars Steppenwolf Theater‘s newly appointed artistic director and ensemble member Glenn Davis. Rolling out spoke with Davis about the play and his new role.

Talk about your part in the theater’s production of King James.



King James is a two-person play, written by brilliant Steppenwolf ensemble member Rajiv Joseph, and I play the character Shawn, a guy from Cleveland who has a very intimate relationship with the idea of LeBron James. He and his best friend go in and out of a relationship where you get to watch it evolve around the trajectory of LeBron James’ basketball career. You watch these two men as they first meet and then as the real relationship grows and potentially dissolves. I think of it as a meditation on friendship.

What are you looking forward to artistically in 2022 at Steppenwolf?

King James. Because I’ll get to go on stage for the first time in three years, and the first time in my professional career I’ll go onstage in a two-person play. And, as a bonus, the creative team is phenomenal and I’m looking forward to collaborating with them, particularly my co-star Chris Perfetti and Kenny Leon, our acclaimed director. Also, Choir Boy, which is coming later this season and written by my literal best friend in the world, Tarell McCraney. It’s a play that has some aspects of our relationship in it, so I’m excited to see that on a stage. We also get to open our new in-the-round Ensemble Theater with a wonderful play, Seagull adapted and directed by ensemble member Yasen Peyankov.

Tell us about your partnership with Cast Iron Entertainment, and your new Chatham Grove company.

Cast Iron Entertainment was a company I started with five longtime friends and brilliant artists. We met in 2007 while doing a play of Tarell’s at Sundance and, eventually, we all moved on to our own successes in TV and film. We finally created a company to produce TV, film, and theater and we currently have a residency at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. Chatham Grove is a company I founded with my friend of over 20 years, Tarell Alvin McCraney; we’ve always spoken about wanting to form a company to be an extension of our friendship and artistic ambitions. The name Chatham Grove is based on the areas we grew up in. Right now, we have an overall deal with Universal to develop TV projects.

King James, runs through April 10, 2022. at Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago, Illinois.