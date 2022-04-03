Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels finally make up after 13 years for new film

It appears that the decade-long feud between Academy Award-winner Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels has finally come to an end.

The comedic actor is set to replace Oscar winner Octavia Spencer (The Help) on the set of the horror film Demon House which is being directed by Daniels. The film is about an exorcism. Netflix reportedly acquired the rights during a recent auction of the film.

Spencer had to pull out due to a scheduling conflict with her current TV show “Truth Be Told” on Apple+.

Mo’Nique and Daniels had not spoken to each other directly – although they have had plenty to say about each other via media outlets – for the past 13 years after making the Oscar-winning film, Precious.

The upcoming film also reunites Daniels and Mo’Nique with Andra Day, the star of the Oscar-nominated The United States vs. Billie Holiday. The actress is featured in the film along with Oscar-winning actress Glenn Close, as well as Stranger Things‘ Caleb McLaughlin and Aunjanue Ellis, who just starred in the Oscar-nominated film for King Richard.

Daniels also wrote the screenplay for this horror movie and will produce it with Todd Crites and Jackson Nguyen of Turn Left Productions. Greg Renker and Gregoire Gensollen are the executive producers.