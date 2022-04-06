Jada Pinkett Smith ‘wishes’ Will had not slapped Chris Rock

As “the slap” continues to ring loudly in the ears of pop culture, it is now being reported that Jada Pinkett Smith “wishes” that her husband Will Smith had not confronted Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

The Girls Trip star is reportedly not angry with her superstar husband, but “wishes he didn’t” get physical and is “in agreement’ that Will Smith “overreacted,” US Weekly reports.

“It was in the heat of the moment and it was him [Will Smith] overreacting. He knows that, she [Jada] knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted,” the publication stated.

Pinkett Smith, who first came to fame on “A Different World” sitcom and then even soared higher through the gritty urban classics like Menace II Society and Set it Off, does not exemplify the type of woman who needs others to stand up for her.

“She’s not one of these women that needs protecting. He didn’t need to do what he did, she didn’t need protecting,” US Weekly states. “She’s not a wallflower. She’s a strong woman, an opinionated woman and she can fight her own battles. But she will stand by him.”

As most of the nation is aware by now, Smith stormed the stage during the Oscars to slap Rock after the comedian joked that Pinkett Smith could star in a G.I. Jane sequel due to her shaved head. Pinkett Smith had revealed on her “Red Table Talk” show that she suffers from alopecia, an auto-immune disease that causes massive hair loss.

After returning to his seat, Smith twice roared: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth!”

After the smack, Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for the movie King Richard where he apologized in his teary acceptance speech for his behavior. The Men in Black star later offered his mea culpa to Rock and then resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science. He is also the subject of an investigation by the Academy that could lead to suspension or expulsion for an indefinite period of time.

Meanwhile, major movie distributors and steaming services have halted the production of several of Smith’s movie projects, including a biopic on his life and Bad Boys 4.