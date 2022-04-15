Wendy Williams is ready for her comeback

Wendy Williams is poised to make one of the most dramatic television comebacks in modern history, according to those orbiting her world.

Williams reportedly emerged from her bastion of peace and rehabilitation down in South Florida and has replanted her flag in New York. She has been spotted several times by the paparazzi in the Manhattan borough in particular.

The latest Williams sighting was by Page Six at an upscale eatery, Fresco by Scotto, where she dined and chopped it up with financial expert and TV personality Baruch Shemtov and some of his friends and family.

“She’s ready to get back to work,” Page Six reported through a source. “When you hear her talk … anyone who’s known her for years, knows they’re getting a Wendy who’s ready to work. She’s really in good form.”

The outlet also described Williams, 57, as “vibrant.” This is starkly different news from the previous months after being besieged by a litany of physical and mental ailments, not to mention the turbulent and public divorce from her husband of 20 years, Kevin Hunter.

At one point, Williams was almost imprisoned in her own body and wheelchair-bound after suffering from Grave’s disease, a thyroid condition, complications from contracting the coronavirus, drug and alcohol addiction and a mental breakdown. The debut of her show’s new season was postponed indefinitely in August 2021

“She looks great. No one was helping her. It was very different from the person who we’ve seen in the wheelchair,” Page Six reports. “She was walking by herself. No one helped her get in her car. She climbed right in and it was a Suburban.”

The overhaul of her former eponymous talk show is seemingly irreversible at this time with veteran actress and experienced TV host Sherri Shepherd having been appointed to take over the show which has been renamed after her. Fans will have to wait it out to see how this comeback will materialize.

First things first, however. Williams is still going after Wells Fargo for freezing her funds after someone close to her claimed she was too incapacitated to think for herself.

“The main thing right now [are] the finances. That is her focus. Things are in the works. She is coming back to TV and she is getting her money back,” Page Six reports.