Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter doesn’t regret love child (video)

No matter how it all went down, Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter does not regret the love child he created with his mistress while married to the talk-show queen.

Hunter is, however, very contrite for his role in the dissolution of his 20-year marriage to Williams.

”I’m sorry that the emergence of life how I decided to bring it hurt her, and the whole stereotype of what happens when a man does that,” Hunter said in an hourlong video he posted in pieces on his Instagram page. “I understand that you can’t make everyone happy in that instance. But I do not regret what happened. I was not trapped into what happened. As a matter of fact, and again I am profusely apologetic for the impact it cause. I realize that.”

For the first time, Hunter opened up to fans on several hot topics, including his decision to stop his mistress, Sharina Hudson, from aborting their child, to his lawsuit against the “Wendy Williams Show” producers, and the establishment of his legacy apart from his famous wife.

“As a matter of fact, the mother of my child, when we discovered that she was like [pregnant], she was the first one to try to suggest an alternative and I actually said no. That’s because of the joy that I needed to have in my life at the time,” Kevin expressed. “There were a lot of things I couldn’t control. But yeah, I could have controlled my actions better, if I chose to. But until you’ve been in my shoes wholeheartedly to understand exactly what I was dealing with, you can’t tell me nothing. I don’t know too many men who could have did exactly what I did.”

Hunter does place some blame on Williams for not prioritizing her family ahead of her television career with contributing to the marriage’s demise. But he is now excited to establish his own career apart from Williams.

“I’m part of somebody else’s legacy, and then I’m establishing my own legacy for both of my kids … my beautiful kids, and my current lovely situation with my partner, my friend, my confidante,” Hunter said.

“The support I will continue to have for my son. The support I will continue to have for his mom, no matter what takes place,” Hunter added.

