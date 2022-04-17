Joseline Hernandez is being sued for $25M by cast members

Mercurial reality TV star Joseline Hernandez is reportedly being sued for tens of millions of dollars for physically abusing the female cast members of her show, “Joseline Hernandez,” surprising absolutely no one.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the irascible and bombastic Hernandez is heading to court for an all-out brawl that she allegedly initiated on the set of the show where women were savagely beaten.

The melee allegedly took place during the filming of the show’s reunion episode in March and is resulting in a $25 million lawsuit for assault and battery.

The female dancers contend, according to court documents, that the assault against the dancers was premeditated. The legal docs state that they were ordered to show up in heels to the reunion show, but that Hernandez showed up in hard-bottom boots. As soon as Hernandez appeared, she allegedly ambushed them with fists and feet that included kicking, hair-pulling, shoving and threats of more bodily harm. One cast member, Amber Ali, went live on Instagram to show off her injuries from the hospital and detailed the attack.

Unfazed and unbothered, Hernandez immediately took to Twitter to lambast the dancers in a string of profanity-laced tweets.

Hernandez has yet to officially respond to the lawsuit.