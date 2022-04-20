A$AP Rocky was just living it up in Barbados; now he’s in trouble

A$AP Rocky — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — was detained by police when his private plane flew into Los Angeles International Airport on April 20, 2022, in relation to an alleged incident that took place on Nov. 6, 2021.

Rocky’s attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed his client had been arrested by Los Angeles police.

The victim reportedly told cops Rocky was walking with two others in the street when someone approached him with a handgun. The unnamed victim alleged that the rapper shot at him three or four times, and believed one of the bullets had grazed his left hand.

Rocky had been in Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna but it is unclear if she was with him when he returned to the U.S. from his vacation and was arrested.

The couple’s relationship has been under scrutiny in recent weeks following allegations the rapper had been unfaithful with Amina Muaddi.

However, Muaddi has slammed the speculation as “vile.”

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously,” Muaddi wrote on Instagram earlier this month. However, in the last 24 hours, I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off-limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and [most] celebrated time’s in one’s life.”

The shoe designer went on to express “respect and affection” for both Rihanna and A$AP, who she has worked with before.

“Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business — I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend,” Muaddi added.