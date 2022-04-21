Watch what a White officer did to a Black boy over a bag of chips (video)

A video of three White police officers in Syracuse, New York, has gone viral as they forced an 8-year-old Black boy into the back of their vehicle over an alleged bag of stolen chips.

On April 18, the video was posted on Twitter as a White male cop is seen holding a Black boy’s arms behind his back. Watching this take place, a bystander filming the encounter asks, “What is y’all doing? He looks like a baby to me.”

WARNING: Explicit language

Syracuse police really ? Over a bag of chips ? He’s just a kid. pic.twitter.com/DNOwcuUsvf — HUNNDO 444 (@HunndoHefner) April 18, 2022

“He’s stealing stuff,” one of the cops says as they put the boy in the back of the police car.

“A bag of chips? Y’all treating him like a cold-blooded f—ing killer,” the bystander said.

“Keep walking, dude,” the officer says. “You don’t even know what you’re talking about.”

The Syracuse Police Department sent out a statement following the incident: “We (SPD) are aware of a video being shared on social media involving several of our Officers and juveniles accused of stealing from a store on the City’s northside. The incident. including the Officer’s actions and body-worn cameras, are being reviewed. There is some misinformation involving this case. The juvenile suspected of larceny was not placed in handcuffs. He was placed in the rear of a patrol unit where he was directly brought home. Officers met with the child’s father and no charges were filed.”

The child’s father, Anthony Weah, spoke to Syracuse.com about the incident.

“Why would the police treat that child like that,” Weah said. “Over a $3 bag of chips.”

“Today, they done it to my child. Tomorrow, they will do the same thing to another kid,” the father continued. “So, today I’m more concerned about kids in general. They shouldn’t be treated like that.”