New York shooting suspect Frank James has been arrested

The man suspected of entering a New York subway station wearing a gas mask and shooting multiple passengers that led to at least 29 injured individuals has been detained.

Officers arrested Frank James in New York on April 13 after receiving a tip on the Crime Stoppers hotline.

Warning: Profanity is used in the civilian clip below.

James didn’t resist arrest.

While the police were tracing the suspect’s activity, videos from his YouTube page came to light. The videos were full of conspiracy theories and one contained a message that New York’s mental health program had failed him.

James’ account has since been terminated.