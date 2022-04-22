Sasha Obama reportedly dating the son of famous actor

Sasha Obama, the younger daughter of former President Barack Obama, is reportedly dating the son of a famous actor.

Just days after former first lady Michelle Obama went on the “Ellen Degeneres Show” and said her two daughters, including Malia Obama, are “now bringing grown men home,” photos of Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr. began to surface, according to several media outlets.

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell jr pic.twitter.com/VPIwsp24HW — ‏ً (@fabfeedz) April 21, 2022

Powell Jr. is the son of Clifton Powell Sr., a critically acclaimed and prolific actor who is best known for his roles in Next Friday, Friday After Next, Ray, Dead Presidents and the current hit series “Saints and Sinners.”

Powell Jr., who also goes by the nicknames “CliffP3″ and CP3,” is trying to create a budding acting dynasty. Powell Jr. grew up in the upscale Ladera Heights section of L.A. The 24-year-old, 6-foot-5 Powell Jr. had earned a four-year scholarship to play basketball at the University of California, Santa Barbara. But he quit to immerse himself in the world of filmmaking, according to his website, CliffP3.com.

Obama’s and Powell Jr.’s lives intersected after the youngest Obama deviated from the family business of Ivy League education to attend the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. However, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic forced Sasha Obama to detour from her original plans and go live with her parents for a spell (along with sister Malia). Obama, 20, has now moved to metro Los Angeles where she is a student at the University of Southern California.

Michelle Obama reminisced about her daughters, who first entered the national spotlight as young girls during Barack Obama’s historical presidential run in 2008.

“They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home,” Michelle Obama, 58, said on the “Ellen Degeneres Show” on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. “Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives.”