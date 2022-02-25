Barack Obama condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

Former President Barack Obama has joined the chorus of denunciations of Russian President Vladimir Putin for his declaration of war against Ukraine. Former presidents George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have spoken up about their concerns about Putin’s action.

“People of conscience around the world need to loudly and clearly condemn Russia’s actions and offer support for the Ukrainian people. And every American, regardless of party, should support President Biden’s efforts, in coordination with our closest allies, to impose hard-hitting sanctions on Russia — sanctions that impose a real price on Russia’s autocratic elites,” Obama penned on Twitter.

Last night, Russia launched a brazen attack on the people of Ukraine, in violation of international law and basic principles of human decency. Here’s my statement on what it means, and what should happen next. pic.twitter.com/Wa0C8XGwvK — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 24, 2022

Obama mentioned the historical implications of this event–stating the consequences of Russia’s “illegal” and “reckless actions” will extend beyond Ukraine’s borders.

“For some time now, we have seen the forces of division and authoritarianism make headway around the world, mounting an assault on the ideals of democracy, rule of law, equality, individual liberty, freedom of expression and worship, and self-determination. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shows where these dangerous trends can lead — and why they cannot be left unchallenged,” he said.

Obama also spoke on the long-term consequences incurred by American citizens.

“There may be some economic consequences to such sanctions, given Russia’s significant role in world energy markets. But that’s a price would be willing to pay to take a stand on the side of freedom,” he continued. “For over the long term, we all face a choice, between a world in which might makes right and autocrats are free to impose their will through force, or a world in which free people everywhere have the power to determine their own future.”

The conservative “Morning Joe” show also weighed in on the grave matter.