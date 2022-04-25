Ben Simmons getting torched for sitting out Game 4 of Nets-Celtics matchup

An all-out assault on Ben Simmons’ character has commenced after the embattled NBA forward announced he was sitting out Game 4 of the playoffs between his bludgeoned Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics.

Critics, sportscasters and fans are all laying waste to Simmons after he first informed the media he was going to finally play for the Nets for the first time this year. But Simmons then backed out of getting on the court despite his Nets being desperate for his services and being on the verge of a humiliating sweep in the first round of the playoffs. The Nets were the media’s preseason favorites to win the NBA championship.

ESPN Sources: The Nets and Ben Simmons expected he would be ready to play on Monday, but after getting on the court yesterday Simmons says he awoke with back soreness today. In the end, the team and Simmons agreed he'll remain out for Game 4. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 24, 2022

The outrage is substantial because Simmons has not played in an NBA game in a full calendar year. The widespread discontent with Simmons was borne from his horrendous play during the Philadelphia 76ers 2021 NBA playoffs loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Simmons then forced his way out of Philly due to his fractured relationship with 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and teammate Joel Embiid and being bombarded by vitriol from the fans.

After sitting out yet again, ESPN star Stephen A. Smith spat fire at Simmons Sunday, April 24, 2022.

“This is one of the most pathetic situations I have ever seen in my life,” Smith raged. “He ain’t going to war, he ain’t going to the octagon [referring to the MMA sport], he’s not going in a boxing ring. It’s [like] pulling teeth to get this man to play basketball.”

#BenSimmons Been Taken Leave of Absence Sense he been brought into this 🌍🤣 https://t.co/ilQiu8xZRZ — 🖕🏼ѕмaѕн🖕🏼 (@SmAsHNBA_WWESC) April 24, 2022

NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller also ripped off a piece of Simmons’ hide during the NBA telecast on TNT Sunday afternoon. The rest of the sports world got ahold of Simmons and gathered him with their hilarious memes and harsh criticisms. Take a peek at a sampling from social media.

#BenSimmons when the nets asked would he be ready for tomorrow night's game pic.twitter.com/YwcLxeIAqb — J Philly (@jflawless7st) April 25, 2022

If #BenSimmons plays in Game 4 he could become the first player in NBA history to get eliminated from the playoffs in two consecutive games! pic.twitter.com/uRv1rOshWz — Christopher Palos (@CPalos) April 24, 2022

Ben Simmons reaction when it's time to Nut Up !! & Hoop 🏀 #bensimmons pic.twitter.com/1OxSC8lH3W — Tony Williams (@TonyWill327) April 24, 2022