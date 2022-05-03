D.L. Hughley calls out Pete Davidson for getting tattoo of Kanye’s kids

Famously caustic comedian D.L. Hughley was in his customarily blunt mode when he blistered Pete Davidson for apparently getting tattoos of Kanye West’s children on his neck.

Paparazzi posted up Hughley at the Los Angeles International Airport and queried the Kings of Comedy and The Brothers star about what he thought of Davidson having the initials “KNSCP” inscribed on his neck. Many fans believe those letters are initials for girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. He even had the initials stenciled in chronological order.

“Look, I think it’s his body, it’s his woman, but those are Kanye [West’s] kids. That would piss me off,” the comedian, 59, told TMZ.

“The father’s alive, he’s a good father, he’s taking care of these kids. I don’t understand what that’s all about,” Hughley continued while adding that he has his kids tattooed on his own body. “It’s none of my business, but if you tattoo my kids’ name on your neck, I’d have something to say about it.”

Hughley seemed flummoxed as to what would possess Davidson do something like that. Kim Kardashian did say on the “Ellen Degeneres Show” that Davidsion already has several tattoos dedicated to her. But Hughley believes that Davidson crossed the line when he got tats of another man’s children. From his perspective, Hughley sees “trouble” coming for the “Saturday Night Live” star.

“Listen, nobody’s telling you you can’t live your life. If that’s your woman, you have a good time. But if you put that man’s kids on your neck, that’s antagonizing. That’s out of pocket for me,” Hughley said.

“[West] ain’t an absentee father. He’s a good father … and you know the stuff that’s going on. You already know that it’s a volatile situation. Do you think that’s going to help?”

