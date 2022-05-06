Romeo Miller reveals why his female fans are upset

Back in the day, when Romeo Miller’s name was mentioned, there was nothing but joy and excitement from his fans. Now, things are a little different for the rapper and actor.

In February, Miller announced that he and his girlfriend, Drew Sangster, had welcomed a baby girl. Since then, he’s said that his female fans have given him a hard time on social media.

In an interview with the New York Post‘s Page Six column on May 5, Miller explained how his life has changed over the past few months.

“I have lost a lot of fans,” Miller said. “A lot of females sent me hate mail when I had my daughter because a lot of people felt like it was supposed to be them. And as crazy as that sounds, I kind of felt that pressure growing up.”

Miller continued, “Being a child star, you have a different connection with your fans. It’s like your fans are really a part of your life. So I think that’s why it took so long [for me to have a child] because I was like when that day comes, I got to make sure it’s with the right person.”

Miller says that experience helped him learn who he was really supposed to be with.

“It’s not just a moment that happened by accident, but it has to be with somebody who is truly deserving because it’s gonna break a lot of hearts out there,” Miller said.

One of the people that Miller said he sought advice from through this process was Beyoncé, and it happened when he was a young kid on tour with her.

“The thing that I learned from Beyoncé when I went on tour with her when I was a young kid, she said, ‘When you are in this industry, you gonna get a lot of love and you’re gonna get hate. But what you have got to realize is you’re gonna get way more love than hate. So focus on the love.’ And that always resonated because a lot of people focus on that one hate mail, that one bad message and you got 100 good ones,” Miller said.