Barbara Jones shares her top 3 tips for businesses seeking startup funding

Recently rolling out spoke with Barbara Jones, the founder and CEO of Lillii RNB Inc., as part of our Tech Talk series.

Tell us about your background.

I’m a technical founder. I have a computer science degree from the University of Texas-Austin. I have been writing software, doing software engineering since 2004. We have software running in 4,000 plus stores throughout the U.S., Canada and Japan. We’re kind of subject matter experts in the space of retail technology.

Are there things in retail technology that you feel like are exciting, or coming down the pipe?

Where I think things are really going is crypto and digital currencies. We’re all going to be able to buy with digital currencies. Most of these different retailers are gonna start taking these digital currencies, and we’re going to be able to buy things in the metaverse. There are going to be stores in the metaverse, where you can buy things for your avatar.

Retail technology is so exciting because customers are so technically savvy nowadays, retailers have to keep up.

Is there anything else that you would tell non-tech founders, and especially Black female founders, about starting their companies?

What I always say is that there are all kinds of non­-coding solutions that are in the market where you can build your own MVP — minimum viable product. It’s not gonna have anything that works on the back end, but it’s enough for you to start showing people, “This is what I wanna build.” You can show it to developers, which will help you so much. And you can build it without code.

What other advice do you have for Black women who are out there getting prepared to raise funding for their companies?

So I’ve learned three things through this whole process. Do not cast this wide net. When I started, I only targeted a small curated list. That’s number one, have a curated list of people that invest in someone like you or a company like yours.

The second thing is, we have to get educated about this process because what you don’t wanna do is raise money and give away all of your company with the first round. … You have to be firm on what you feel like your company is valued at.



The third thing I would say is that investors are looking for how they are gonna get a return on their money. Make sure you know how much money you’re going to need to get you to that milestone that you can hit. To allow some scale or some growth, or at least to get you to that next step, how much money [are you] gonna need to get to that next step? How much time is that gonna take? All of that determines how much money you’re going to raise. Don’t raise too little, don’t raise too much. Raise what you need to get you to that next round.