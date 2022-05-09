Fans show no mercy to Nick Cannon with Mother’s Day jokes

Nick Cannon’s Mother’s Day was probably eventful, but social media made it more hilarious as they continued to clown the father with four different women. Cannon has seven children and was recently seen on a babymoon trip to the Bahamas with Bre Tiesi.

Cannon is a dad to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 4-year-old son golden “Wagon” and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon and Alyssa Scott were parents to their son Zen, but the 5-month-old succumbed to brain cancer.

Nevertheless, Twitter was relentless when it came to making jokes about how his day went. Take a look at some of the tweets.

Nick Cannon facetiming all his baby mommas for Mother’s Day pic.twitter.com/FwG8uBdy5W — It should’ve been Washington Redwolves (@KyrieIrvingSage) May 8, 2022

Nick Cannon had to get up at 5:30am to start sending his Happy Mother’s Day texts — I appreciate you (@DeeLaSheeArt) May 8, 2022

All of Nick Cannon baby mammas pulling up on Mother’s Day to collect child support pic.twitter.com/6mEIwRq8i7 — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) May 8, 2022

The jokes were nonstop all day.

Nick Cannon getting his flowers ready for today. pic.twitter.com/UzYdnyaunF — Chris Najdek (@Chris_Najdek) May 8, 2022

Nick Cannon right now.. pic.twitter.com/KPTULxvIYm — Lebang Moloi (@lebang_moloi) May 8, 2022

Even Future caught a few strays from Twitter, as he’s known for his numerous baby’s mothers as well.

Nick Cannon and Future after they visit all their BMs today pic.twitter.com/mn7sOcqvEk — Errol (@itsairhole) May 8, 2022

We can’t wait to see what the jokes will look like on Father’s Day.