Fans show no mercy to Nick Cannon with Mother’s Day jokes

By Malik Brown | May 9, 2022

Nick Cannon (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Nick Cannon’s Mother’s Day was probably eventful, but social media made it more hilarious as they continued to clown the father with four different women. Cannon has seven children and was recently seen on a babymoon trip to the Bahamas with Bre Tiesi.


Cannon is a dad to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 4-year-old son golden “Wagon” and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon and Alyssa Scott were parents to their son Zen, but the 5-month-old succumbed to brain cancer.


Nevertheless, Twitter was relentless when it came to making jokes about how his day went. Take a look at some of the tweets.

The jokes were nonstop all day.

Even Future caught a few strays from Twitter, as he’s known for his numerous baby’s mothers as well.

We can’t wait to see what the jokes will look like on Father’s Day.

 

 

