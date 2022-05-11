Search
Study: Young Black men’s gun-related deaths increased in pandemic’s 1st year

By Rashad Milligan | May 11, 2022
crime scene tape
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Bjoern Wylezich

On May 10, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported gun deaths reached an all-time high in United States in 2020.

Black Americans are still disproportionately affected by gun violence in the record-setting statistical year. The study showed gun homicides increased by 39.5% among Black people from 2019 to 2020.


“The victims were overwhelmingly young men,” The New York Times noted.

A Johns Hopkins analysis showed Black males ages 15 to 34 represented 38% of all 2020 murder victims, despite only making up 2% of the American population. The Black men in that age group are also 20 times more likely to be killed by a gun than White men the same age. The number of Black women who died by firearms also increased by almost 50% from 2019 to 2020, according to the report.


