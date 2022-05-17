This action from a White boy with whip has a Black family fearing for safety

A White boy came to the home of a Black family in Texas with a whip in his hand, and it was all captured on video.

On May 16, the family, who also has a daughter, spoke with TMZ about the interaction, and said that they’re afraid the boy could do it again.

Dee and Carissa Nash said that the boy had been aggressive towards other kids, hitting them with his skateboard and saying racial slurs, and that he also tried to attack their daughter after he assumed that she pushed him to the ground one day.

The family says that the boy smacked their front door with the whip, and also did damage to their car.

The Nash family called the police about the incident, but cops wouldn’t do anything because the father was not at home while the boy was there.

Dee also decided to handle the situation himself by going to talk to the father, which led to him pulling out his gun and firing a shot. He was then arrested.

“The police came out and said ‘hey, the kid is nine-years-old and there’s nothing we can do, and we can’t press charges or charge him with criminal mischief,'” Dee said to TMZ.

Even after that, the police still did not take the whip from the boy.

“My biggest fear is him chasing my daughter down the street with the whip,” Dee said. “That would be terrible for her to experience something like that.”