A Texas man was sentenced to 27 years in prison after a botched murder attempt.

In May 2020, Kendall Morris allegedly traveled from Houston to Arlington, Texas, intending to kill the mother of his child’s new boyfriend. Morris reportedly drove to the residence where he thought the boyfriend lived.

According to reports, Morris never met the boyfriend, and the only description he had of him was that he was Black with dreadlocks. Instead of killing the boyfriend, he ended up killing someone else.

“He thought he saw the boyfriend and opened fire, killing Robert Cooley III, 24, who was not the boyfriend,” Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Phil Sorrells said in a news release.

Morris was arrested 160 miles south of Arlington, Texas, in Madisonville, Texas. An AR-15 rifle was discovered inside his car.

Morris was sentenced to 27 years in prison on Dec. 20.