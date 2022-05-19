Detroit Filmmaker Awards return to celebrate cinematic excellence

The Detroit Filmmaker Awards return on May 22, after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus. The second annual installment of the event will be held at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, in Detroit, Michigan. This black-tie event, hosted by Ron Dance, will bring together Detroit’s most talented cinematographers, directors, actors and more, to celebrate the work they’ve done over the past two years.

There will also be plenty of notable presenters on hand. They include Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, Trick Trick, Qasim Basir, and more.

Detroit Film Awards Founder Darren L. Brown is thrilled to have a visible platform to promote Detroit films.

“We are very excited to showcase Detroit filmmaking talent,” Brown told rolling out.

“In just a few years we have turned our Detroit culture and passion for the art into a million-dollar industry, and we want the world to know we are here.”

For information on award nominees and to purchase tickets, visit www.detroitfilmmakerawards.com.