Will Smith had visions of ruining his career before the Oscars slap

Embattled Hollywood heavyweight Will Smith said he had visions of his career being ruined prior to the infamous Oscar slap of Chris Rock that was heard around the world.

In an interview with David Letterman that was taped prior to the Oscars and aired in March 2022, Smith said on the Netflix show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” that he went through a “hellish” experience that was punctuated with a horrible vision.

Despite the fact that Smith has never really been into drugs, he did have one brief period when he downed some ayahuasca and took 14 “journeys.” Smith said one of those trips was the “most hellish psychological experience of my life.”

“I drank, and it usually takes about 45 minutes to kick in,” Smith told the legendary late-night talk show host, according to The Daily Beast. “And I’m sitting there and you always feel like, ‘Maybe it won’t kick in this time.’ So I’m drinking and sitting there and then all of a sudden it’s like I start seeing all of my money flying away, and my house is flying away and my career is going away.”

Smith added that he could see that “my whole life is getting destroyed” in a vision that seemed very real to him.

Smith finally snapped out of that dark funk when he heard his daughter Willow Smith calling out for help.

“Then slowly, I stopped caring about my money, I just wanted to get to Willow. I stopped caring about my house, I stopped caring about my career,” Smith continued.

Smith said that horrific experience changed his perspective on life.

“This is my fear in real life, and I’m in there and I’m wanting to vomit and all of that, and I hear a voice saying: ‘This is what the f— it is. This is what the f— life is.'”

The show airs on Netflix.