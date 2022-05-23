Search
Man arrested after threatening to blow up Tyler Perry Studios

By Terry Shropshire | May 23, 2022
Tyler Perry in front of a sign directing motorists to his studio near downtown Atlanta (Photo source: Instagram – @tylerperry)

The nation’s largest film production studio was under duress from a menacing man who allegedly threatened to blow up the entire campus.

Police arrested Coles Arrasheed after he made a vow to level Tyler Perry Studios in May 2022.


According to the Atlanta Police Department incident report obtained by TMZ, Coles called the studio’s main phone number back on May 13, and demanded to speak with Tyler Perry personally. When the receptionist informed Coles that Perry would not be available to him, Coles allegedly flew into a rage and flipped out on the receptionist. 

When the receptionist hung up, she blocked his number to prevent Arrasheed from contacting TPS again by phone. After digging back into older messages she reportedly discovered that Arrasheed had allegedly left a message promising to bomb the place. She immediately contacted authorities and reported the man.


Police eventually tracked Arrasheed down and he was arrested on May 17, and booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. He was charged with one felony count of making a terroristic threat. He was later released after posting a $5000 bond.

Perry’s studio is located just southwest of downtown Atlanta and occupies the former Fort McPherson military base. The studio, which is ironically housed on what used to be a former Confederate Army base, features 40 buildings, 12 sound stages, and 220 acres of green space.

 

 

