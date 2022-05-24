Dwyane Wade gives inspiring speech after receiving honorary degree (video)

Basketball Hall of Famer-in-waiting Dwyane Wade rejoiced when was bestowed an honorary degree from his alma mater, Marquette University, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Glowing like Christmas lights, the legendary and beloved former shooting guard for the Miami heat visited Milwaukee to deliver the commencement speech for Marquette University’s class of 2022. He spoke to the graduates about the need for solitude, self-awareness and passion in their future endeavors.

Wade, 40, the husband of actress Gabrielle Union, played for Marquette from 2000 to 2003 before leaving early and getting picked fourth in the 2003 NBA draft that included LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony. By the time he hung up his sneakers for the last time, D-Wade had won three NBA championships, an Olympic gold medal in 2008, and a spot on the NBA’s list of the 75 best players of all time.

D-Wade told the 1,942 undergraduates at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the Summerfest grounds that they should cherish the journey and the process, not just the destination.

“Today, we celebrate what you have accomplished, as we should,” Wade said. “Tomorrow, wake up to begin the next leg of your journey. Your passion. I repeat, your passion lies on the journey.”

Wade remains immensely grateful to former Marquette basketball coach Tom Crean for swinging by his house in Chicago armed with a university cap and gown while he was still in high school.

“He wasn’t recruiting me just because of my basketball abilities, but also because he believed that I wanted more for myself and my family,” Wade told the graduates. “Coach Crean recognized me as someone worthy and was giving me a chance to prove myself.”

D-Wade also spoke abouthis maturation process and what students can expect.

“As we become more self-aware, we achieve a better understanding of who we are,” Wade said. “We discover our values. Our character. What we consider to be right or wrong. We discover what drives us, what inspires us, and motivates us. Through self-awareness we are given the opportunity to design who we truly want and deserve to be.”

Listen to D-Wade’s commencement address below: