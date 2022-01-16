Dwyane Wade says we’ll forget about Michael Jordan (video)

Even though Miami Heat legend and future NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade believes Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time, he does think that the younger generations will soon forget about MJ.

D-Wade shared his surprising sentiments on the Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast where he said eventually someone will wrestle the G.O.A.T. title away from Jordan.

“These GOATs, these names that we throw out, it’s not gonna just be a lot of those players,” Wade explained. “But the game continues to keep moving forward. And so we are going to continue to see things that we have never seen before. And the eyes are going to get younger and younger.”

D-Wade, 39, who is married to actress Gabrielle Union, purports that the successive generations will eventually forget about Jordan, just as in recent years basketball fans have apparently lost sight of the astounding legacy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“We are not going to have a conversation about the GOATs,” he explained. “Now it’s going to be the younger, younger, younger generation. And they’re going to forget about Jordan like we forget about Kareem.”

Even though D-Wade is a BFF with current basketball king LeBron James, he still picks MJ as the best NBA player ever while realizing that King James is “going to be the GOAT for a lot of generations.”

Check out the rest of D-Wade’s thoughts on the “Armchair Expert” podcast below.