Husband of teacher who died in Texas school shooting suffers fatal heart attack

Joe Garcia has died, family members confirmed on social media.

Garcia was the husband of Tia Irma, one of two teachers who died in the elementary school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy pic.twitter.com/GlUSOutRVV — john martinez ❤️‍🔥 (@fuhknjo) May 26, 2022

“Please pray for our family,” John Martinez, nephew of Garcia and Irma, tweeted. “God have mercy on us. This isn’t easy.”

The couple leaves four children behind.

Garcia reportedly died of a heart attack on May 26, two days after the mass shooting.

“I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart,” Debra Austin, Garcia’s cousin, wrote on the family’s GoFundMe page. “Losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear.”

The GoFundMe page has raised over $217,000 in donations, exponentially surpassing the $10,000 goal.