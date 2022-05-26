Jussie Smollett makes post-jail directorial debut with Mona Scott-Young

Disgraced actor Jussie Smollett made his directorial and producing debut in a “bromance” film that will premiere in June 2022 during Pride Month.

The former “Empire” star, who was convicted on five counts of disorderly conduct in 2022 for manufacturing a fake beatdown in Chicago in January 2019, teamed up with reality show producer Mona Scott-Young on the film titled “B-Boy Blues.”

According to Variety, Scott-Young was very instrumental in getting the film aired on BET+.

Scott-Young explained to TMZ that ” ‘B-Boy Blues’ is a beautifully bold, funny, heartwarming bromance and I was thrilled to partner with Jussie to help this wonderful film gain greater exposure.”

Actually, Smollett began directing the film in 2019. But for obvious reasons that include the pandemic and his criminal trial, the film was delayed in getting distributed to a network.

Variety reports that “B-Boy Blues” has already won awards, including the Narrative Feature Fan Favorite Award at the American Black Film Festival in 2021.

The premiere of the film comes just months after Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail in March 2022 and given 30 months of felony probation. After being harangued by the presiding judge for a tortuously long time, Smollett was told he had to pay $120,106 in restitution to the city of Chicago and was fined $25,000.