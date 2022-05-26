Snoop Dogg explains the time he turned down $2M from a basketball legend

Snoop Dogg is all about getting money, but apparently, he wasn’t when one of the greatest basketball players offered him some cash.

On May 25, Dogg was a guest on Logan Paul’s podcast “IMPAULSIVE,” and talked about the time that he turned down $2 million to DJ an event hosted by Michael Jordan. When Dogg was asked what’s the craziest deal he’s ever done, he instead gave the listeners one of the craziest deals he’s never done.

“One of the craziest deals I turned down was $2 million to DJ for a Michael Jordan event,” Dogg said. “I’ve never met Michael Jordan, and I want to meet him.”

He was then asked why he would decline such a large deal.

“I was doing some other s—, I had s— to do, and I had way more customers before I get to you,” Dogg said. “I want to meet him, I don’t want to meet him when I’m deejaying.”

Dogg explained the way he would want to meet Jordan.

“I want to meet him as a fan, as a boss,” Dogg said. ” ‘Mike, I’ve loved you since North Carolina. I’m a big fan of yours, I love what you do, you one of the greatest to ever do it. Give me a couple of secrets on how you did this. Can I get a picture with you? You want to smoke a blunt?’ “

Dogg also said that he looks up to Jordan.

“How couldn’t I? I’m a Black man,” Dogg said. “I watched him at North Carolina as a freshman do his thing and beat Georgetown, and I was a Georgetown fan back then. He hit my team, so I had to fall in love with him.”