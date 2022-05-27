Markey W. Pierre empowers the next generation of female leaders

Dr. Markey Pierré’s lifetime commitment to professional excellence, community service, and good public policy has led to substantive progress for the State of Louisiana in many areas, including K-12 and higher education, construction, health care, maritime law, and municipal government. During her 20-plus-year career as a successful business owner and executive, author, motivational speaker, lobbyist, and adjunct professor, Dr. Pierré’s philosophy of inclusive leadership resulted in pioneering legislation that will have far-reaching positive consequences for generations to come.

Please tell our audience a bit about yourself and your work.

My professional experience and success both in the public and private sectors definitely sets me apart from my competition. My work as a former lobbyist, my current position as vice chancellor of external affairs and chief of staff at LSUHealth Sciences Center, and [as an] education advocate has always placed me in an environment where I was the only African American and woman. I represent more than just accomplished personal goals. My eyes are opened wide to the disparity of wealth, opportunities, and platforms made available to both women and people of color. My path hasn’t always been easy, somehow I always created a success strategy that led me to overcome the hurdles so blatantly placed in my way. I work diligently with corporate and private clients to bridge the gap between common divides.

Could you share a few of the main issues facing women of color and black women particularly?

Having decades of success and experience while not encountering many that look like me and could relate, motivated me to say “yes” to becoming a solution for this problem. I’ve met so many talented and qualified women of color that either shrink back and buy into the reasons they won’t get the job or opportunity. So many say “there isn’t anyone that looks like me” or “they won’t hire me.” They say all of this while having a deep desire for the position they never pursue. Companies not having strong leadership and diverse representation around decision-making tables propelled me to launch my coaching, blog, and products.

My blogs and digital resources are useful tools to help women increase their courage, competency, and confidence. My tools do more than motivate. They empower and equip African American women with real-time success strategies that help them become more prepared as they pursue positions of power and influence in nontraditional settings. I don’t sugarcoat what is to be expected when they secure the position. I want my fellow ladies to know they can handle the pressure of performance if they know what is to be expected, things to avoid, and how to gain respect from those who have chosen not to beforehand.

What’s next for you?

In five years I see myself as a corporate coach leading the way to provide leadership on the national stage for diversity and inclusion. I see myself as a living example of how to overcome challenges of race and gender bias in non-traditional settings. I would like to be viewed as a trustworthy advisor, nurturing women across the globe.