Monique goes in deep on D.L Hugely, adds slam on Oprah, Tyler and Lee (Video)

By Randy Fling | May 30, 2022

Well, if nothing else, Monique never pulls her punches. Nada, not even a little. This time around she took the stage in Detroit and put in work on D.L Hugley who was also on the same show.

Monique said her contract says that she was the headliner of the show but that DL refused to perform if he wasn’t last. So in true Monique style, she went in on him including a line that said “I feel sorry for his family, I feel sorry for his wife, cause how do you suck the d**k of a coward”.


You know this is not safe to watch at work or with the kids close by, but you got to watch it!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

