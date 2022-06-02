Coco Gauff delivers gun violence message after making Grand Slam finals

Cori “Coco” Gauff is the youngest women’s tennis player to earn a spot in any Grand Slam tennis tournament in almost 20 years.

But it is what the teen tennis phenom displayed on a TV camera after her convincing victory in the French Open semifinals that has garnered international headlines.

The precocious 18-year-old demolished Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the women’s singles final on Thursday, June 2, 2022. But after she dispatched Trevisan, Gauff took a marker and wrote the word “Peace. End Gun Violence” on the camera, as you can see below:

Coco Gauff with a message for peace after advancing to the French Open final. pic.twitter.com/NqA4FEpzS2 — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) June 2, 2022

“It’s a problem that’s been going on for years in the U.S. and I wanted to bring that attention to it,” Gauff explained her actions to the Tennis Channel immediately afterward.

There were two mass shootings in the month of May 2022 in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, bringing the total of mass shootings to more than 200 at the halfway point of the year.

“I think that we definitely need some change and reform regarding that aspect and, ever since I was young, you guys know I use my platform to bring attention to topics and today was one of those days,” Gauff said.

Gauff, who just earned her high school diploma in May 2022, will face off against the No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek in Saturday’s French Open championship. Swiatek is a formidable opponent as she rides the crest of her impressive 34-match win streak.

Gauff, meanwhile, becomes the youngest French Open finalist in 21 years.

If that isn’t enough, Gauff has earned a spot in the semifinals of the women’s doubles tournament with partner Jessica Pegula. That match will take place on Friday, June 3.