Tennis sensation Coco Gauff rejoiced after winning her second Grand Slam tournament. But it wasn’t exactly in the tournament that she really craved.

Gauff, 20, became the youngest woman tennis player to win her first Grand Slam singles and doubles in 20 years title after she fellow tour member Katerina Siniakova defeated Italians Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Court Philippe Chatrier at the French Open on Sunday.

Coco Gauff accomplishes another momentous tennis feat

With the conquest, Gauff becomes the youngest player to win Grand Slam singles and doubles titles since Svetlana Kuznetsova in 2005, according to Tennis.com.

This was Gauff’s third trip to a Grand Slam doubles finals, losing the previous two at Roland Garros in Paris in 2022 and the U.S. Open in New York in 2021.

“Third time’s a charm. Thank you, Katerina, for playing with me. We decided two days before the tournament to play together,” Gauff said during her victory speech. “Thank you to the fans. I know 11:30 Sunday morning is early for most people. It’s early for me.”

This takes away some of the sting from losing decisively to world No. 1 player Iga Swiatek, 6-2, 6-4, in the French Open semifinals on Thursday morning.

No one, however, is hurting more than Paolini, who is the runner-up in the singles and doubles finals at Roland Garros.

“The last two weeks were very nice, very emotional,” Paolini said. “I have a lot of memories. I can’t wait to be back.”