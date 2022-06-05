Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have reportedly split up

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are no more.

The acclaimed actor and socialite have ended their relationship after dating for more than a year-and-a-half.

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” People magazine reports on a source close to the couple. “They still love each other.”

The magazine claims that Jordan, 35, was ready to settle down permanently with Harvey, 25, but she had other ideas.

The power couple had not been seen together publicly for the past three months, last appearing on the Vanity Fair red carpet at the Oscars in March 2022. Neither had they been posting photos of themselves on social media, sparking rumors that the relationship was in trouble.

Back on May 17, Harvey appeared alone on the red carpet of the Final Cut film at the Cannes Film Festival in France, further sparking speculation was

Harvey and Jordan began dating around Thanksgiving 2020 and made their relationship “Instagram official” at the beginning of 2021.

Neither of the two have responded to messages seeking details about the demise of the relationship.