Steve Harvey comments on Lori Harvey-Michael B. Jordan breakup

Lori Harvey seemingly confirmed that her year-long romance with Michael B. Jordan when she deleted all photos of the Black Panther star from her Instagram page.

Harvey’s stepfather, comic legend Steve Harvey, discussed her daughter’s relationship with Jordan on Monday’s edition of the “Steve Harvey Morning Show” on Monday, June 6.

Of course, the famously caustic comedian and host of the “Family Feud” said he was siding with his daughter Lori, 25, and wishes that he had gotten out of his relationships much earlier than he did.

“I feel fine. I’m fine. I still gotta go to work … I still gotta take care of my family,” Harvey, 65, joked on the radio show. “I’m team Lori, 1000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her.”

Harvey said he knows how difficult it is to maintain a relationship in the bright lights of entertainment when millions of people are dissecting your looks, your clothes, your projects and any movement in public.

“Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends,” Harvey began again. “I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing,” he said. “As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.”

Harvey, who has spoken well of Jordan, 35, in the past, quipped that Jordan “is still a cool guy from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time.”

Harvey then ended the commentary about the relationship that is on everyone’s mind this past weekend.

“I just wish I could have broken up without the cost factor,” Harvey surmises about his three marriages. “I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late.”

After the show, Harvey posted a cryptic message on Twitter that fans believe is a salute to Jordan.