DDG arrested on felony gun charge

DDG has been arrested and bailed out of jail on a felony gun charge.

The rapper and social media personality was pulled over in Los Angeles on June 6 in a Lamborghini for reckless driving, according to multiple reports. When police searched the vehicle, they discovered a handgun, which led to his arrest for felony possession of a concealed weapon.

DDG, whose real name is Darryl Granberry, spent the night in Van Nuys Jail before being released on $35,000 bond around 4 a.m. on June 7.

Rolling out has reached out to DDG’s team for comment.

Granberry, 24, rose to prominence and became a self-made millionaire from posting vlogs and pranks on YouTube. The International Tech Academy 2015 valedictorian dropped out of college once he was making more money than his professors every month from YouTube.Throughout the years on the Internet, he’s uploaded music and the career has become a legitimate path for him after landing on the Billboard charts for “Moonwalking in the Calabasas,” which features Blueface on the remix and “Elon Musk” featuring Gunna. He’s also been in the news dating Halle Bailey.