Deshaun Watson saw at least 66 massage therapists in 17 months, report states

The prospects of Deshaun Watson playing in the National Football League at all in 2022 look grimmer by the day after an explosive new report was released to the public.

Watson booked at least 66 appointments with massage therapists over the course of 17 months, according to a damning exposé by the New York Times. The newspaper stated that Watson, who recently signed the richest quarterback contract in NFL history with the Cleveland Browns, allegedly engaged in questionable behavior with many of the masseuses. To date 24 of masseuses have filed civil lawsuits against him for sexual impropriety.

This news comes months after two grand juries in Texas declined to pursue criminal charges against Watson. However, the NFL is investigating whether he violated its code of conduct and interviewed Watson to determine whether to dole out punishment.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell did not provide a timeline when the investigation will be complete and a decision will be rendered.

The 24th lawsuit against Watson was filed Monday, June 6, 2022. The plaintiff claims she massaged Watson twice. While the first one was cut short due to a phone call he had to take, the second massage took place a few days later. The unidentified woman explains in court documents that Watson allegedly exposed himself and masturbated and “offered no apology or explanation for his conduct.” The plaintiff explained through her attorney that she “shortly thereafter quit massage therapy.”

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, declined to respond to the latest lawsuit. “We are unable to respond to the new lawsuit at this time. Our legal team has not had time to investigate this new filing and had not heard her name until today. Deshaun continues to deny he did anything inappropriate with any of the plaintiffs.”

Watson has always maintained his innocence.

“What I can continue to do is tell the truth,” he said on March 25 after being signed by the Browns, according to the New York Times. “And that is I have never assaulted, disrespected or harassed any woman in my life.”