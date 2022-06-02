Deshaun Watson allegedly paid spa owner $5K for ‘massage services’

The reason why Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson paid a spa owner $5K has come under increased scrutiny after a 23rd woman filed a civil lawsuit against the NFL player, MSN.com reports.

The owner of the A New U Spa Salon, Dionne Louis, admitted during a deposition that Watson gave her the money, but said that it was because “he was a nice person” who helped her out during the sharp decrease in business during the apex of the pandemic of 2020.

At least three of the 23 women in the lawsuit, however, claim that Louis, whom they worked for, helped provide women for Watson for whom he allegedly sexually assaulted or tried to have sex.

Louis “has been identified by several Plaintiffs as someone who was instrumental in setting up the massages between them and Deshaun Watson at her place of business – A New U Spa – knowing full well that she was sending them into danger and knowing that Deshaun Watson was looking for sexual activity rather than a professional massage,” according to court records filed by attorney Tony Buzbee.

The 23rd woman said she filed her lawsuit after watching two other women talk about their alleged personal encounters with Watson on HBO’s “Real Sports With Bryant Gumble.”

“A New U Salon Spa provided women for Watson,” the woman’s lawsuit claims. “Dionne Louis, the owner of the spa, facilitated massages for Watson and knew Watson was attempting to have sex with them. Plaintiff expressed her concerns about Watson to Ms. Louis. Louis brushed the concerns off. It was later learned that Watson paid Dionne Louis at least five thousand dollars for Louis’ ‘work.’

Louis has been described as being “very proud to have Watson as a client” who “had emphasized to Plaintiff that she needed to keep Watson happy,” the newest lawsuit states, according to MSN.