NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson admits 1 of his female masseuses did cry

Embattled NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson admitted during a court deposition that he made one of his female masseuses cry, though he said he did not know why.

The current Cleveland Browns signal caller later sent Ashley Solis an apology text after a massage session, which read, “Sorry about you feeling uncomfortable. Never were the intentions. Lmk if you want to work in the future. My apologies,” reports USA Today.

According to the transcript obtained by the newspaper, the woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, asked Watson, “But you know why you sent that text apology afterwards?”

“Yes, because she was teary-eyed,” the quarterback replied. “And I was trying to figure out what was going on. So, I assumed that she was uncomfortable for whatever reason. And we talked about working in the future. And so, I said, ‘We can work in the future. Just let me know.’ And then I sent my apologies as [to] whatever reason she was teary-eyed for.”

Watson’s precarious legal predicament is problematic for his new employers, the Cleveland Browns. He secured the largest-ever guaranteed contract in NFL history when he was traded to the Browns earlier this year, despite the fact that 22 civil lawsuits hang over his head. He is accused of selecting masseuses via Instagram and then either sexually assaulting them, exposing himself to them, or trying to get them to perform a sexual act on him.

The Browns’ 2022-23 season could also be imperiled if the NFL, which is conducting its own investigation, decides to suspend Watson for an extended period of time. The NFL reserves the right to discipline players even if they are not charged by police or prosecutors.

It must be noted that a Harris County grand jury in Houston decided on March 11 not to charge Watson with any crimes. A similarly-convened grand jury in Brazoria County also refused to bring charges against Watson on March 24.