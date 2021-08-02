Deshaun Watson’s ex-masseuse claims he wanted her to give him anal massage

Deshaun Watson’s career hangs precariously in the balance as the dual-threat NFL quarterback faces accusations of sexual assault and misconduct from more than 20 female massage therapists.

Of the 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits against the Houston Texans signal-caller in three states, eight have also reportedly filed police reports, according to the Houston Chronicle. Meanwhile, two others who have not filed suit have filled out reports with law enforcement.

The accusations range from exposing himself, requesting the women to touch his genitals, touching masseuses and allegedly forcing at least one masseuse to perform oral sex on him.

One of the few who has agreed to an interview is masseuse Nia Lewis, who spoke to Tasha K on the “Unwine With Tasha K” podcast. Tash K is the same blogger who broke the international story about Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, having a secret love child with mistress Sharina Hudson.

Lewis described her alleged encounters with Deshaun in graphic detail.

“The only thing that really bothered me in the first appointment was that he kept asking me to go inside his butt,” Lewis told Tasha K.

“I originally thought it was the crack and so I would go around that area and he still wasn’t satisfied. He was very adamant and was saying don’t be afraid to go inside.”

Though she was jarred by the experience, Lewis said she booked a second appointment with the superstar QB hoping that it would be different. Lewis, however, alleges that Watson’s inappropriate behavior escalated exponentially to the point of blatant sexual harassment and assault.

“The second appointment was really inappropriate, he was very touchy-feely. He would act like he would accidentally brush up against my butt. It was to the point to where it came a time in the massage where I was massaging him from a distance because he kept trying to touch me,” Lewis said.

“He basically didn’t want the rest of his body massaged, he wanted his groin area massaged and his butt only…he kept saying do you want to put in your mouth? It was just very very uncomfortable.”

Lewis intimated that she has been traumatized from the experience. A trained cosmetologist, Lewis also did massages on the side. However, after this allegedly negative experience, she said she cannot continue doing massages for the foreseeable future.

Tasha K posted the video on YouTube and also in three parts on her Instagram page for her 237K followers to see.

It must be noted that while Watson remains under investigation, he has not been charged with a crime and he maintains that all sexual activities were consensual. Meanwhile, the NFL has also conducted its own independent probe into the matter and is allowing Watson to engage in regular NFL activities until the matter comes to a resolution.

NFL statement regarding its “ongoing and active” review of allegations against #Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who remains eligible to fully participate in club activities. pic.twitter.com/u3U7ujYozO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2021

Flip the page to view Lewis’ entire testimony on the “UnWine With Tasha K” podcast.