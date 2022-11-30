10 female accusers will show up when Deshaun Watson returns to NFL game

Among the throngs who will attend this Sunday’s NFL game in Houston, 10 of Deshaun Watson’s accusers will also be front and center.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback has been reinstated by the NFL following his 11-game suspension for sexual impropriety with a litany of female masseuses while a member of the Houston Texans in 2020.

It is coincidental and ironic that the signal-caller for the Browns will make his comeback against those same Titans.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney for many of the more than two dozen accusers, told “TMZ” that “I will be there [with bells on] to welcome Deshaun back to Houston.”

All of the women were invited to appear by Buzbee to the game. When asked why they will be there despite the case being settled in court and in the NFL, Buzbee had a simple retort.

“You think you put us behind you, but we are still here.”

Twenty of 25 lawsuits have been settled with the female massage therapists.

Despite being in the throes of this serious and humiliating investigation in 2021, the Browns signed Watson to an unprecedented five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract.

Watson was allowed to play in the 2022-23 preseason games but was deactivated soon thereafter when the NFL handed down its punitive decision.

Watson, who had not played in the league since January 2021, is relieved that the issue is now in his rearview mirror.

“I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization. I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made.”