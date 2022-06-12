Mo’Nique’s sister blasts her for attacking D.L. Hughley and others

The sister of comedian Mo’Nique publicly torched her sibling because of her nonstop feuds with the likes of D.L. Hughley and a host of other entertainment icons, and she warned her that she needs to shut it down.

Millicent Imes fired up Facebook to convey her own consternation with her sister Mo’Nique and how “maddening” it has been for Mo’Nique to continue to “embarrass” herself, and that “enough is enough.”

“My Sister!! Stop the Madness!!! It’s not a good look,” she wrote. “God has shut you down before, and believe me he will do it again!!! Let’s start by staying on topic. You are and have been displacing your anger on the wrong people.”

Imes continued in on Mo’Nique, adding that the 54-year-old laugh producer needs to “play nice” and that she has “receipts.”

“This is all coming from a place of love,” the sister penned. “Sister Stop!”

The imbroglio emanates from Mo’Nique’s outrage that she believes she was the rightful headliner of a comedy show in Detroit. But when the lineup later showed that Hughley was the leading comedian and highest-paid performer, the Soul Plane actress went ballistic on Hughley.

Later on Instagram, Mo’Nique explained herself.

“I’ve never stopped being a stand-up comedian, baby,” Mo’Nique said in a later Instagram clip. “I’ve been out there on that road doing my thing the whole time, so stop trying to put a false narrative out there — that’s Steve Harvey’s big word — stop trying to put a false narrative out there.”

Hughley said Mo’Nique was out of pocket when she shared a video of his reaction to his daughter telling him about a sexual assault at the hands of one of his friends.

“You literally are Precious,” Hughley said on his IG page. “You didn’t play Precious’ mother. You let her out. You stopped pretending to be human and you won … an Oscar for being exactly who you are. Who says they love women and are there for women … and would trot out someone’s sexual trauma just to use in an argument?”