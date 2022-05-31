Mo’Nique shows alleged receipts to prove that D.L. Hughley lied to her (photos)

The war between comedians Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley is growing in intensity and nastiness as they both posted alleged contract agreements on Instagram.

Mo’Nique initiated the public conflict when she blasted him during a comedy concert in Detroit on Saturday, May 29, 2022, that included some vulgar jokes about Hughley’s wife. She raged that Hughley and his people had arranged a contractual agreement whereby she was named as the headliner of the show, and therefore would appear last. When the order of the comedians was allegedly changed, Mo’Nique went volcanic on Hughley and accused him of violating the contract

Hughley clapped back the next day, accusing Mo’Nique of being confused from the start and getting the contract situation mixed up. The Kings of Comedy alum also showed his his 2.4 million the alleged contract agreement. He also said Mo’Nique has had a long, bad habit of getting into major beefs with others, including Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels and even Netflix.

Mo’Nique, 54, is now firing back with receipts to prove to her 1.2 million IG followers that she was named the headliner.

“There were some of you who were fooled by the smoke and mirrors of D.L. posting this ‘Deal Memo’ versus his ‘Performance Agreement,” Mo’Nique penned on Monday evening, May 30, 2022. “Here is my Performance Agreement and here are emails and texts confirming that, as per usual, I’m going to always keep it real and honest with my people.”

The Oscar-winning actress also said that the contract that she showed is signed while the contract that Hughley posted was not. “What type of ironclad agreement doesn’t have the signatures of the participants involved? Apparently D.L’s. Lol!”

Later in the long message to her fans, Mo’Nique said that questionable contracts are how comedians often get exploited.

“To those out there who thought a deal memo was the same as a performance agreement (especially some of the comedians) this is how we’re constantly taken advantage of by the business,” Mo’Nique said.

Mo’Nique demanded that Hughley produce the contract with his signature on it. He has yet to respond.